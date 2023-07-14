Kyle Hendricks will try to slow down Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox when they play his Chicago Cubs on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (20-16).

Boston has a 19-11 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 90 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-41-3).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 22-21 18-13 30-29 32-32 16-10

