Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (48-43) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (42-47) will clash in the series opener on Friday, July 14 at Wrigley Field. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-135). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (6-5, 3.04 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.21 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 9-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 16, or 37.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 12 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Justin Turner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+115)

Red Sox Futures Odds

