The Boston Red Sox (48-43) bring a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the Chicago Cubs (42-47) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.21 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (6-5, 3.04 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.21 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox's Bello (6-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.188 in 14 games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.

Hendricks has registered four quality starts this year.

Hendricks is trying for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

