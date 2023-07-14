Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Yu Chang is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-3.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .140 with three home runs and two walks.
- In five of 17 games this season (29.4%), Chang has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Chang has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.138
|AVG
|.143
|.194
|OBP
|.182
|.345
|SLG
|.286
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
