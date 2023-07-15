The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .231.

Wong has gotten a hit in 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (15.4%).

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this season (14 of 65), with more than one RBI six times (9.2%).

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .273 AVG .184 .336 OBP .238 .482 SLG .306 13 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 36/8 K/BB 42/6 2 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings