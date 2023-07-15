Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) against the Cubs.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 87 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 42 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 61.4% of his 88 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 88), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (38 of 88), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.245
|.338
|OBP
|.312
|.470
|SLG
|.555
|22
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|36
|33/19
|K/BB
|44/13
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.96), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
