Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (42-48) against the Boston Red Sox (49-43) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 15.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with James Paxton (5-1, 2.73 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Red Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

The Red Sox have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (459 total, five per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule