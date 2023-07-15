Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who gets the start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 100 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored 459 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to James Paxton (5-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 10 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton -

