Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (42-48) will host Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (49-43) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 15, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (-105).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.96 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (5-1, 2.73 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 24 (57.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a 24-18 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 21 of 44 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

