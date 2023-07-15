Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Cubs on July 15, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nico Hoerner, Rafael Devers and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Devers has collected 87 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.326/.509 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has collected 97 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .288/.360/.469 on the season.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Stroman Stats
- The Cubs' Marcus Stroman (9-6) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He has 14 quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Stroman has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Stroman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|7
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|3.1
|8
|6
|3
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 95 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.323/.378 slash line so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 67 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .302/.357/.518 slash line so far this season.
- Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
