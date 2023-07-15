The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang has four home runs and two walks while hitting .148.
  • This season, Chang has totaled at least one hit in six of 18 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this year (27.8%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (22.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
.138 AVG .160
.194 OBP .192
.345 SLG .400
2 XBH 2
2 HR 2
8 RBI 3
11/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
