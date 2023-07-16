On Sunday, Connor Wong (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .232 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.

He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .273 AVG .188 .336 OBP .241 .482 SLG .307 13 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 36/8 K/BB 43/6 2 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings