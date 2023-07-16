Rory McIlroy is the in the lead at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after three rounds of play. McIlroy is shooting -13 and is +125 to win.

Genesis Scottish Open Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 1:45 AM ET
  • Venue: The Renaissance Club
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 3:57 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +125

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -6 6 2 3rd
Round 2 66 -4 5 1 17th
Round 3 67 -3 5 2 13th

Tommy Fleetwood

  • Tee Time: 3:57 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Fleetwood Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 E 4 4 74th
Round 2 66 -4 7 1 17th
Round 3 63 -7 8 1 1st

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 3:35 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -2 4 2 26th
Round 2 65 -5 5 0 7th
Round 3 67 -3 6 1 13th

Shane Lowry

  • Tee Time: 3:35 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Lowry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 +1 2 3 99th
Round 2 64 -6 7 1 5th
Round 3 65 -5 5 2 3rd

Eric Cole

  • Tee Time: 3:46 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +3300

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 5 2 15th
Round 2 69 -1 2 1 62nd
Round 3 64 -6 7 1 2nd

Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Byeong-Hun An 5th (-10) +3500
Max Homa 10th (-9) +3500
JT Poston 5th (-10) +3500
Wyndham Clark 39th (-5) +5000
Tyrrell Hatton 13th (-8) +6600
Tom Hoge 10th (-9) +10000
Daniel Hillier 52nd (-4) +10000
Harry Hall 10th (-9) +10000
Viktor Hovland 18th (-7) +15000
Robert MacIntyre 13th (-8) +15000

