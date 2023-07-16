The Boston Red Sox, including Jorge Alfaro (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro is batting .143 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Alfaro has picked up a hit in four games this year (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .000 AVG .130 .400 OBP .167 .000 SLG .348 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 0/2 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings