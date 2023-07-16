The Boston Red Sox (49-44) will look to Justin Turner, currently on an 11-game hitting streak, versus the Chicago Cubs (43-48) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (9-2) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (3-4).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.56 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.96 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.

His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Crawford has yet to record a quality start this season.

Crawford will try to pick up his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.6 innings per appearance.

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (9-2) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday, July 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.56 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in 16 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Steele has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks third, 1.062 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.

