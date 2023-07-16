Sunday, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-3.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .265.
  • In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Refsnyder has had an RBI in 15 games this season (28.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 52 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.290 AVG .238
.395 OBP .385
.362 SLG .333
4 XBH 4
0 HR 1
11 RBI 11
19/9 K/BB 17/13
2 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Steele will look to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks third, 1.062 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
