Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is batting .286 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has gotten a hit in 59 of 83 games this year (71.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (36.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Verdugo has had an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 38
.330 AVG .234
.402 OBP .302
.538 SLG .344
26 XBH 11
5 HR 2
22 RBI 17
24/18 K/BB 24/14
2 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blackburn (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 -- the righty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.