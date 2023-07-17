Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers over the course of his last games.
  • Casas has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (42 of 80), with more than one hit 15 times (18.8%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 22 games this season (27.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 41
.231 AVG .232
.361 OBP .307
.364 SLG .493
11 XBH 16
2 HR 10
12 RBI 20
35/25 K/BB 42/15
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.06).
  • The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Blackburn (1-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
