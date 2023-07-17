Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.
- Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (42 of 80), with more than one hit 15 times (18.8%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22 games this season (27.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.231
|AVG
|.232
|.361
|OBP
|.307
|.364
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/25
|K/BB
|42/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.06).
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (1-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
