Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .914 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .317 with 29 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.9% of his games this year (24 of 73), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.357
|AVG
|.281
|.420
|OBP
|.319
|.600
|SLG
|.438
|20
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|41/6
|10
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday, July 7 -- the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
