Sun vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Connecticut Sun (15-5) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Sun vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Sun (-6.5)
|162.5
|-300
|+225
Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Sun have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Mercury have covered five times in 18 chances against the spread this year.
- Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 19 times this season.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total nine out of 18 times this season.
