The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .161 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (30.0%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .138 AVG .182 .194 OBP .206 .345 SLG .394 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 4 11/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings