Justin Turner -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .290 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 71.7% of his games this season (66 of 92), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (39 of 92), with more than one RBI 13 times (14.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .314 AVG .262 .371 OBP .347 .468 SLG .476 17 XBH 19 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 31/14 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings