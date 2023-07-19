Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (51-45) versus the Oakland Athletics (26-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 3:37 PM ET on July 19.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.66 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 3-2 when favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 481 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule