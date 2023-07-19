How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will meet on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Ryan Noda among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 20th in MLB action with 104 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (481 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.295).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Bello is seeking his eighth straight quality start.
- Bello will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has not had an outing so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Spencer Strider
