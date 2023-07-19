The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will meet on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Ryan Noda among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 20th in MLB action with 104 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (481 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.295).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Bello is seeking his eighth straight quality start.

Bello will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home James Paxton Spencer Strider

