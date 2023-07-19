Brayan Bello will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (51-45) on Wednesday, July 19 versus the Oakland Athletics (26-71), who will answer with Ken Waldichuk. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:37 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The favored Red Sox have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 22 out of the 40 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (27.4%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 8-28 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Connor Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

