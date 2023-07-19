Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (7-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Bello has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 7.0 8 2 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.