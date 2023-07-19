The Boston Red Sox (51-45) will look for Justin Turner to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the Oakland Athletics (26-71) on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-5) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (7-5, 3.14 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.66 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (7-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk (2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.

Waldichuk has collected one quality start this year.

Waldichuk is looking to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Ken Waldichuk vs. Red Sox

He will face a Red Sox offense that ranks fifth in the league with 481 total runs scored while batting .264 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .433 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 104 home runs (20th in the league).

Waldichuk has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in 1 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

