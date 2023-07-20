The WNBA slate on Thursday will include Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (15-6) hosting Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena, with the matchup starting at 11:30 AM ET.

Connecticut lost to Phoenix 72-66 in its last game. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, followed by Thomas with 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Atlanta enters this matchup having won against Minnesota in their last game 82-73. They were led by Howard (21 PTS, 7 AST, 38.1 FG%, 3-13 from 3PT) and Asia Durr (13 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT).

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-275 to win)

Sun (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+220 to win)

Dream (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are averaging 83.9 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on defense, ceding only 78.8 points per contest (second-best).

Connecticut is pulling down 33.9 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.3 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 21.1 dimes per contest.

Connecticut is dominating when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.1 per contest).

With a 36.5% three-point percentage this season, the Sun rank third-best in the WNBA. They rank seventh in the league by draining 7 three-pointers per contest.

Connecticut has been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.3%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun's offense has been much better in home games (86.9 PPG) compared to away games (81.1 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse at home (80.3 PPG allowed) compared to away games (77.4 PPG allowed).

In home games, Connecticut averages 34.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.3, while on the road it averages 32.9 per game and allows 35.2.

On average, the Sun collect more assists at home than they do on the road (22.2 at home, 20.2 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Connecticut turn the ball over less often at home (12 per game) than on the road (12.6). it has forced exactly the same number of turnovers at home as on the road (15.1).

This year, the Sun are averaging 7.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.5 on the road (making 39.7% from distance in home games compared to 33.6% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 6.1 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.1 away, allowing 31% shooting from deep at home compared to 31.6% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun are 12-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Sun have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games).

Against the spread, Connecticut is 10-10-0 this year.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 3-5 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

The Sun have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

