At Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (12-8) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Connecticut Sun (15-6) at 11:30 AM ET. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Dream matchup.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Sun are 10-10-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have put together a 12-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread three times this season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

A total of 13 out of the Sun's 20 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of 11 Dream games this year have hit the over.

