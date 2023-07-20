A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on show when DeWanna Bonner (18.3 points per game, 11th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (15-6) welcome in Rhyne Howard (18.7, 10th) and the Atlanta Dream (12-8) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Dream

Connecticut records 83.9 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 85.7 Atlanta gives up.

Connecticut is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Sun have a 12-2 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42.7% from the field.

Connecticut is making 36.5% of its three-point shots this season, 3.9% higher than the 32.6% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun are 8-3 when they shoot better than 32.6% from distance.

Connecticut and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have been putting up 85.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 83.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Connecticut's defense has been tough as of late, as the team has allowed 78.5 points per game during its last 10 compared to the 78.8 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sun's last 10 outings have seen them make 7.7 three-pointers per game while shooting 40.1% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 7.0 makes and 36.5%.

Sun Injuries