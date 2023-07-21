After reaching the semifinals at the Hall of Fame Open (before being eliminated by Alex Michelsen in his previous match), John Isner will begin play in the Truist Atlanta Open against Dominik Koepfer in the round of 32. Isner's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +1200 to win this event at Atlantic Station.

Isner at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Isner's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 11:00 AM ET), Isner will meet Koepfer.

Isner is currently listed at -160 to win his next contest against Koepfer.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +12500

Truist Atlanta Open odds to win: +1200

Isner Stats

Isner was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 4-6 versus Michelsen in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open on July 22, 2023.

Isner has not won any of his 14 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 13-14.

Isner has a match record of 10-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 27 matches over the past year, across all court types, Isner has averaged 29.1 games.

Isner, in 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 28.3 games per match and won 49.0% of them.

Isner has won 11.1% of his return games and 87.9% of his service games over the past year.

Isner has won 10.4% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 89.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

