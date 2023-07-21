Friday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (51-46) taking on the New York Mets (45-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

Boston is 22-19 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 486.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).

Red Sox Schedule