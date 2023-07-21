Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to do damage against Kodai Senga when he takes the mound for the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 41 total times this season. They've gone 22-19 in those games.

Boston has gone 21-14 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-43-3).

The Red Sox have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 ATS.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 25-24 19-15 32-30 34-34 17-11

