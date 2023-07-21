Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Triston Casas (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .233.
- In 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 83), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (39.8%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.234
|.361
|OBP
|.319
|.364
|SLG
|.483
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/25
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
