The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +800.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of six Bills games last season went over the point total.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills had a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 on the road last year.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

Also, Allen ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano registered 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

Odds are current as of July 22 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.