On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .247.

Arroyo has had a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (25.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (9.3%).

He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .274 AVG .223 .319 OBP .237 .452 SLG .319 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 23/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings