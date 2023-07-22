The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 53.6% of his 69 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.7% of his games this year, Wong has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .273 AVG .207 .336 OBP .267 .482 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 36/8 K/BB 46/8 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings