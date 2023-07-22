The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 29 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .312.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (29.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (32.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .357 AVG .273 .420 OBP .309 .600 SLG .424 20 XBH 16 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 42/6 10 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings