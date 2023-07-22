The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 67 of 93 games this season (72.0%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (34.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven home a run in 40 games this year (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 47 games this season (50.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .314 AVG .262 .371 OBP .345 .468 SLG .488 17 XBH 20 6 HR 9 31 RBI 30 31/14 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

