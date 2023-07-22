Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 90 hits, batting .256 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his 91 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 47.3% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.265
|AVG
|.246
|.338
|OBP
|.308
|.470
|SLG
|.563
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|37
|33/19
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 38-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.99, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.