On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-9) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (16-6), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Sun have put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread nine times this season (9-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6.

Sun games have gone over the point total 13 out of 21 times this season.

A total of 11 Dream games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.