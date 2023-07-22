On Saturday, Yu Chang (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .152 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In 31.8% of his games this year (seven of 22), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Chang has driven home a run in six games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .138 AVG .162 .194 OBP .184 .345 SLG .351 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 4 11/1 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 1

