Anna Bondar's run in the Ladies Open Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Tamara Zidansek. Bondar is +700 to win at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Bondar at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Bondar's Next Match

After defeating Mirra Andreeva 7-6, 6-3, Bondar will face Zidansek in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 7:15 AM ET.

Bondar Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Bondar beat No. 64-ranked Andreeva, 7-6, 6-3.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Bondar is 13-19 and has yet to win a title.

In seven tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Bondar has gone 8-6.

In her 32 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Bondar has averaged 22.2 games.

In her 14 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Bondar has averaged 22.1 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Bondar has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 31.1% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Bondar has won 63.6% of her games on serve, and 36.8% on return.

