The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of eight Patriots games last season went over the point total.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . Defensively, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.

The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Matthew Judon had 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

