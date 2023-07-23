Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-145). The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have compiled a 23-19 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Boston has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 59.2% chance to win.

Boston has played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-43-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-23 25-24 20-15 32-31 35-35 17-11

