Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.528 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (15.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23 games this year (27.1%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.319
|.441
|SLG
|.483
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|37/27
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.