The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.528 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

In 13 games this season, he has homered (15.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 23 games this year (27.1%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .234 .381 OBP .319 .441 SLG .483 14 XBH 16 4 HR 10 15 RBI 20 37/27 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings