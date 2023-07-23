On Sunday, Yu Chang (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .167 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.

In nine of 24 games this year (37.5%) Chang has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.8%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).

Chang has had an RBI in eight games this year (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .171 AVG .162 .216 OBP .184 .457 SLG .351 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 4 13/1 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings