The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .257.
  • Duvall has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17 games this year (44.7%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 42.1% of his games this season (16 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.293 AVG .213
.337 OBP .300
.533 SLG .492
11 XBH 9
3 HR 4
17 RBI 10
25/4 K/BB 23/6
1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves will send Morton (10-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
