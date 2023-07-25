Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Braves Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Braves
|Red Sox vs Braves Odds
|Red Sox vs Braves Prediction
|Red Sox vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .286 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 35th in slugging.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has an RBI in 42 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 49 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.307
|AVG
|.262
|.364
|OBP
|.345
|.472
|SLG
|.488
|19
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|32/15
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (10-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.