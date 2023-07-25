MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, July 25
If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between George Kirby and the Mariners versus Pablo Lopez and the Twins.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for July 25.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Orioles at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (9-6) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (11-4) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|BAL: Gibson
|PHI: Walker
|21 (121 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (107.1 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|4.11
|7.3
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- BAL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-4) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|LAA: Canning
|DET: Rodríguez
|15 (79.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (83.2 IP)
|4.52
|ERA
|2.69
|9.4
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -125
- LAA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-5) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|TB: Glasnow
|15 (72 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (54.2 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|3.62
|11.3
|K/9
|13.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- MIA Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will look to Domingo German (5-6) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|NYM: Verlander
|NYY: Germán
|14 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (97.2 IP)
|3.47
|ERA
|4.52
|7.6
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Mets at Yankees
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (8-8) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (5-5) when the teams play Tuesday.
|COL: Gomber
|WSH: Williams
|20 (102 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (98.2 IP)
|6.18
|ERA
|4.38
|6.0
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -130
- COL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-10) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Aaron Civale (3-2) when the teams play Tuesday.
|KC: Greinke
|CLE: Civale
|19 (96.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (63 IP)
|5.03
|ERA
|2.71
|6.1
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-7) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (7-6) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|ATL: Morton
|BOS: Bello
|19 (109.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (90 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|3.60
|9.8
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Red Sox
- ATL Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Braves at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (9-8) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Lopez (5-6) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|SEA: Kirby
|MIN: Lopez
|19 (119.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (121.2 IP)
|3.23
|ERA
|4.22
|7.7
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (5-2) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (9-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|CIN: Abbott
|MIL: Burnes
|9 (55.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (121.1 IP)
|2.10
|ERA
|3.49
|9.2
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Reds at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (2-1) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (5-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|TEX: Bradford
|HOU: France
|10 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (77.2 IP)
|4.78
|ERA
|3.13
|8.2
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- TEX Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-4) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will look to Michael Kopech (4-8) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|CHW: Kopech
|11 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (92.1 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|4.29
|5.9
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at White Sox
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|STL: Matz
|ARI: Kelly
|21 (81 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (95 IP)
|4.67
|ERA
|3.41
|8.8
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -125
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-9) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will look to Blake Snell (6-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|PIT: Hill
|SD: Snell
|20 (109.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (108 IP)
|4.92
|ERA
|2.75
|7.7
|K/9
|11.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -275
- PIT Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-6) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (6-3) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|SF: Cobb
|23 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (100 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|3.15
|8.8
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (10-5) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Julio Urias (7-6) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|LAD: Urías
|21 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75.1 IP)
|3.92
|ERA
|5.02
|8.3
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.